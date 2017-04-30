400 SHARES Share Tweet

let’s be fair. Games like Killer Instinct, Mortal Kombat, Tekken, Street Fighter, this list could honestly keep going… these games MADE history and have continued through the years to keep their fan bases coming back with, for some of them, newer games on the newest systems, while for others the nostalgia is the best thing.

DC added their name to the list of choices with the release of Injustice: Gods Among Us back in April of 2013. Injustice let you pit your favorite villains and heroes against each other in battles off and online choosing from a variety of the DC lineup to go to battle with.

Injustice 2 is the anticipated sequel that allows players to not only build and power up favorites but also for the first time gamers control of how their characters look, fight, and develop over the course of the game. As we draw closer to the release date, teaser trailers for the new characters and for the returning revised playable characters look are being released.

The newest one to be released is that of the clown prince of crime himself, The Joker. Quick rundown on the Joker for those who may not know, the Joker, has been one of Batman’s most prominent villains for as long as there has been a Batman. He has been involved in some of the landmark events in not only Bruce Wayne’s history but also Gotham City. Whether he is insane or sane is really still on the table with his history before being the Joker being up to which storyline you follow. Regardless of how you were introduced to this character, through game, comic, or animated series, he is a force to be reckoned with.

The trailer gives us a look at how the Joker can look and what his some of his moves are with a few clips of gameplay. The new style has a very modern feel not only with clothing but with hairstyle, but fear not, from his cache of nifty toys to his familiar chilling laugh he definitely has a very “shocking” effect.

With us edging nearer to the release date of May 16th and a slew of new characters and content, I know my excitement is building to see the game in action and get to see Joker in his full glory.

