The big bad of Warner Bros.’s Wonder Woman has finally been shown in one of two TV spots released this week by the studio. In the TV spot “Power” (first debuted by director Patty Jenkins), David Thewlis is shown in the film – in his human form as Sir Patrick Morgan, and teased as the fiery Ares.

Take a look at the two new spots:

Warner Bros. debuted this first TV spot on their YouTube channel, which features some new action-packed footage with Gal Gadot’s Diana taking out a number of soldiers with ease. As Steve Trevor finally spits it out that he “works” with Diana, we get to see new footage of Diana using the Lasso of Truth, along with footage from an epic beachfront battle on Themyscira, along with a brief shot of Elena Anaya as the villainous Manu, a.k.a. Doctor Poison. The TV spot ends with the most intriguing shot in the whole video, where Diana tries to introduce herself as the Princess of Themyscira, before Steve Trevor cuts her off and states that her name is, in fact, Diana Prince.

The second TV spot, which director Patty Jenkins debuted on Twitter, features more scenes of Wonder Woman in battle during World War I, along with another epic scene using the Lasso of Truth. This comes just a few days after new concept art teased the exact moment in WWI when Diana stopped being a princess of Themyscira, and became the hero known as Wonder Woman, where she is seen stepping out onto the battlefield by herself. Early box office projections have put Wonder Woman at $80 million for its opening weekend, but that figure could grow between now and the June 2 release.

WONDER WOMAN

From Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Entertainment comes the epic action adventure starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright, directed by Patty Jenkins.

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.

