The Flash‘s Killer Frost is ready to go, full villain, ditching the wispy loungewear in which she escaped S.T.A.R. Labs to slip on fishnets, thigh-high boots, and one very cool cape.

TV Line debuted new photos from next week’s episode, and they depict a version of Caitlin that fans have yet to see. The costume is definitely an ode to the classic comic book character, and it makes Caitlin look as intimidating as ever.

Panabaker talked briefly about the new costume and Caitlin’s turn into the villain.

Describing the ice queen’s “latest and greatest” look and how it came to be, Panabaker said, “This is our post-Flashpoint Caitlin Snow with powers, who’s become evil and turned into Killer Frost.” The actress, having “benefited from two-and-a-half years of watching other people have super suits,” helped shape the fierce new silhouette by considering practical and theatrical needs, as well as honoring the baddie’s comic book origins.

“In the research that I did about Killer Frost, she always wore boots, which was something that I was really pulling for,” she explained.

“And I know some of our producers really loved this long cape version [of the character], which is great and feels very villainous,” she added. “I love the sleeves on it because a lot of Killer Frost’s action is with her hands, and hopefully the light will really catch all the different details on that.”

“Obviously, I was hired to play the very sweet scientist, but I’ve been super-excited about playing Killer Frost ever since I signed onto the show. It’s something that I really wanted,” Panabaker effuses. “It’s a great way for people to see that this cast is capable of pulling off multiple characters.”

It looks like she’ll finally fulfill her villianous destiny. Check out the promo trailer from the CW.

You won’t want to miss this revealing episode – The Flash – “I Know Who You Are” airing May 2nd

