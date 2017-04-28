550 SHARES Share Tweet

Nintendo had a bit of a surprise reveal today, no it’s not the rumored Super NES Classic or a new Nintendo 3DS XL bundle. Instead, Nintendo revealed that will be releasing an XL version of the New Nintendo 2DS.

Right off the bat, it actually doesn’t look real but more like a concept design. The Original 2DS was large and bulky with two screens but small making it ideal for kids and thanks to the removal of the 3D technology it was a lot cheaper too running for around $99 at launch.

This New Nintendo 2DS XL looks like it offers everything found in the New Nintendo 3DS including faster processing power, meaning games load much faster, the new C-Stick which has various uses in different games like camera control, and built in amiibo functionality. The two larger screens, ergonomic folding design, and slimmer body really make it that much more desirable for those who don’t care for the 3D aspect of the system

The system is set to for a July 28th release alongside Hey! Pikmin and will retail for $149.99.