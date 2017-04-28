web analytics
Search
Breaking
    You need to install Jetpack plugin and enable "Stats".
Home

Earlier today in a series of Tweets, director James Mangold announced that Hugh Jackman’s final curtain call as Logan (Wolverine) will be back in theaters on May 16th in black and white. If you recall, the early Logan promo images were in black and white which lead many fans to speculate about a special version of the film. It was confirmed that a B&W version would be available on the Blu-ray release however, now we can anticipate a color less version in theaters. Take a look at James Mangold’s Tweet below.

 

 