Earlier today in a series of Tweets, director James Mangold announced that Hugh Jackman’s final curtain call as Logan (Wolverine) will be back in theaters on May 16th in black and white. If you recall, the early Logan promo images were in black and white which lead many fans to speculate about a special version of the film. It was confirmed that a B&W version would be available on the Blu-ray release however, now we can anticipate a color less version in theaters. Take a look at James Mangold’s Tweet below.

Suggestion. Hard core B&W loving LOGAN fans should not make any plans on the evening of May 16th. — Mangold (@mang0ld) April 28, 2017

@KarlAlden @Aldo7heApache Won’t be on a TV. And the answer is no. To make a great B&W version of a film, the whole thing’s gotta be regraded & timed shot by shot. — Mangold (@mang0ld) April 28, 2017