Star-Lord of the Guardians of the Galaxy has two awesome mix tapes (courtesy of his mom). And now guests of Disney’s California Adventure park can enjoy some of those tunes as part of the new Guardian of the Galaxy-Mission: BREAKOUT!. The drop tower ride will have six different songs for six different adventure scenarios. As guests board a freight lift and don their own headphones, they are taken on a recuse mission for the Guardians of the Galaxy from the Collector’s Fortress and will experience one of six random adventures. Each ride will incorporate an awesome song from decades past, thanks to Rocket messing with the lift as it rises and falls.

Those songs are:

* “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” by Pat Benatar (1980)

* “Give Up The Funk” by Parliament (1975)

* “Born To Be Wild” by Steppenwolf (1968)

* “I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5 (1969)

* “Free Ride” by The Edgar Winters Group (1973)

* “Burning Love” by Elvis Presley (1972)

Not only are the songs and missions random, but there are different versions of the action and escape that will play out for each scenario.

Considerable research, experimentation and testing was done by the Walt Disney Imagineering team to narrow down a list of nearly 100 songs to just the six that were used for the best possible ride experience.

“A strong identifiable rhythm and a memorable hook were key points,” explained John Dennis, Executive Creative Director, Walt Disney Imagineering. “For example, ‘Free Ride’ has an iconic guitar hook, a killer bass line in the verse and, in the chorus, the backing vocals have a great ascending line. The rock n roll music playing on board the ride is just plain fun. The songs, each paired with its own ride profile, give us six unique experiences.”

For another tie in to the movie, Guardians of the Galaxy film composer Tyler Bates not only wrote music for the movie, but also for The Collector’s Fortress lobby, office scene and the attraction’s exit.

Whether you’re planning a road trip or saving the galaxy, you’re going to need the right playlist or awesome mix to accompany you on your travels.

Guardians of the Galaxy-Mission: BREAKOUT! opens May 27 at Disney California Adventure Park!

Source news.marvel.com