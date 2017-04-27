web analytics
Search
Breaking
    You need to install Jetpack plugin and enable "Stats".
Home

In celebration of the release of ‘War On Everyone’ on DVD (Only at Walmart) we are hooking up a few lucky winners with a free Blu-ray copy of the film!

Here’s how to enter for a chance to win:

1.) Follow @nukethefridge on Twitter by clicking HERE

2.) Retweet the contest HERE or follow the “Tweet” below.