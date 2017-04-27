253 SHARES Share Tweet

Ever wanted to know what it would feel like to be Charlie Bucket, the moment he found that elusive golden ticket? Well now you can but without the psychotic sugar shock of a hangover. Just make sure you have an affinity for golden lassos of truth and all things Themyscara!

Regal Entertainment Group has recently announced the sale of a limited edition Wonder Woman Ultimate Ticket. Similar to what they’ve offered before with Batman vs. Superman and most recently Guardians Of The Galaxy, the ticket works like a pass that will allow you to watch Wonder Woman in all of her big screen glory as many times as you like during its theatrical release. But of course, you will only be able to redeem its use at any and all Regal Theatres.

Another neat feature about the ticket is that it’s designed to be a collector’s item. It features Wonder Woman’s double W logo etched into textured anodized steel and it comes personalized with the ticket holders name personally inscribed on the back of the card. The tickets go for about $100 and are only available while supplies last as only 1,000 will be created. Great Hera!

Wonder Woman punches her way into theatres June 2017!

Source: Superhero Hype