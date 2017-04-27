355 SHARES Share Tweet

Ezra Miller’s Flash standalone movie may finally have its director!

According to many sources, it is rumored that Robert Zemeckis might be in negotiations to be taking over The Flash after the previous director, Rick Famuyiwa, stepped down. It has been hard for this movie to take off, despite The Flash having made two appearances in the DCEU already and now appearing in the upcoming Zack Snyder-directed Justice League.

Zemeckis, the director of the Back To The Future trilogy, Forrest Gump, Flight and Who Framed Roger Rabbit is the latest director to have been attached to the project since Famuyiwa’s dropping out. The film was scheduled for a 2018 release, but that seems doubtful with the delays.

Word has been confirmed that discussions are taking place within WB, but other directors are being considered as well.