500 SHARES Share Tweet

The hype has been real, and we thank you for the wait.

The Razer Lancehead is now unleashed:http://rzr.to/lancehead.



Peerless and inimitable, this wireless beast sports our unique patent-pending Adaptive Frequency Technology that boasts tournament-grade, industry-leading transmission stability.

What it does is that it not only syncs data reporting perfectly between the mouse and your system, but also latches on to the strongest interference-free frequencies within the 2.4 GHz band. It hops adaptively only when necessary.

The Razer Lancehead not only cuts through the noise with ZERO drop-off in signal strength, it also obliterates the competition with the world’s most precise true 16,000 DPI sensor and gaming-optimized Razer™ Mechanical Mouse Switches.

The world’s most advanced wireless laser gaming mouse also sports the best gaming sensor with 210 inches-per-second tracking and 50G acceleration for deadly speed and accuracy.

Additionally the Razer Lancehead is outfitted with our new hybrid on-board and cloud memory functionality accessible via the upcoming Razer Synapse Pro (exclusive beta for Razer Lancehead owners soon!).

Perfect control. Unrivalled reliability. Cutting edge. Whether you’re dominating on the wireless Razer Lancehead, or on the wired Razer Lancehead Tournament Edition, make your victory absolute.

Lock in yours today: http://rzr.to/lancehead.