The CARS 3 Official Trailer Is Here!

Disney•Pixar has released the official trailer to their upcoming film, Cars 3. The film is set to release in theaters, June 16th!

Check out the trailer below:

Synopsis

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez, with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn’t through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage.

Directed By: Brian Fee

Written By: Bob Peterson, Mike Rich, Brian Fee, Kiel Murray, Eyal Podel, Ben Queen, & Jonathon E. Stewart

Starring: Armie Hammer (Jackson Storm), Nathan Fillion (Sterling), Owen Wilson (Lightning McQueen), Kerry Washington (Natalie Certain), Bonnie Hunt (Sally Carrera), Tony Shalhoub (Luigi), Margo Martindale (Louise “Barnstormer” Nash, Jenifer Lewis (Flo), Cheech Marin (Ramone), Lary the Cable Guy (Mater), and more.