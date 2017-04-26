503 SHARES Share Tweet

In Disney/Pixar’s Cars 3, Lightning McQueen (Voiced by Owen Wilson) sets out to prove to a new generation of racers that he’s still the best race car in the world.

Cars 3 is set to open in theaters on June 16th. As you wait for the release, we will be sharing many exciting things about the film in the coming weeks. Our very own reporter Luis Lecca, attended an amazing 2-day press event that includes a visit to Pixar Animation Studio, screening of over 40 minutes of never-before-seen footage, presentations by the filmmakers, exclusive interviews, and much more.

To start off, we wanted to share some great news for those who love the Cars franchise and Disney Parks. More characters may be added to the fun at Cars Land!

During the press conference that took place at the Sonoma Raceway with producer Kevin Reher, co-producer Andrea Warren, and director Brian Fee, it was revealed that plans are being made to add characters from Cars 3 to Disney Resorts’ Cars Land. In fact, director Brian Fee is very optimistic that Cruz Ramirez (voiced by Cristela Alonzo) is a definite.

Question: Have you been working with Disney to incorporate any of the new characters into the parks? Brian Fee: Certainly – We’ve had talks, we’ve had meetings about what we can possibly do in the future. I think definitely it would be “Cruz” in Cars Land. They made a life size “Storm” and “Cruz” that is part of the tour.

You can take a look at Cruz Ramirez concept art below.

Images from the press conference.

Synopsis:

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician with her own plan to win, inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet, and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn’t through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage!