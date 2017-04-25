552 SHARES Share Tweet

In January, rumors started circulating that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II had secured the coveted villainous role of Black Manta in the upcoming Aquaman film. The relative new comer has been tight-lipped about the casting news but broke his silence recently in response to a congratulatory tweet from Dwayne Johnson. Johnson wrote “Congrats brotha. Couldn’t happen to a better dude. Welcome to the club”, encouraging Abdul – Mateen to address the news.

Can finally say THANK YOU! The club just got a little more “tan 😉” and a lot more Badass!! @TheRock #BLACKMANTA 💪🏾🌊 https://t.co/JBmC8DcMGF — Yahya Abdul-Mateen 2 (@yahya) April 19, 2017

Abdul-Mateen’s casting was a surprise as Trevente Rhodes, star of Moonlight, was rumored to be the top of the list to play Aquaman’s nemesis. A popular theory has taken root that Rhodes may instead be in the running to play Green Lantern Corps’ John Stewart. Abdul- Mateen made his acting debut last year in Baz Luhrmann’s The Get Down on Netflix, and will costar this summer in Baywatch alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Before pursuing acting and getting his Masters of Fine Arts at Yale, he was a city planner in San Francisco.

Black Manta made his comic debut in 1967 in Aquaman #35. The character has some form of enhanced strength and rage in all of his iterations, as well as being highly intelligent and technically minded. His suit is adapted to an underwater environment, giving him the ability to breathe underwater and a varying array of weapons. The villain also occasionally uses mind control to conduct his army of underwater henchmen. Little is known about the plot of James Wan’s upcoming film but, with Black Manta in the big bad role, audiences can probably expect to see combat with the underwater hero on land and in the sea.

Abdul –Mateen’s talent to play an antagonist, combined with Jason Momoa’s reluctant hero, should make for a formidable clash of the titans. James Wan’s undersea adventure hits theaters in October of 2018, with filming to begin next month in Australia.