Team-ups. Thinking that word causes the synopsis to start jolting with the possibilities. For the comic world, this generally leads to thoughts of the great writers and artists team up. Who our favorites are and who we would love to see working together. The greats like Alex Ross and Mark Waid. Ivan Reis and Geoff Johns. Kurt Busiek and George Perez, just for examples. Their stories enthralled us, their art made our blood pulse. Their books, along with many others, made us stop and take notice.



DC Comics is taking this idea and running with it this fall in their newest comic line called Dark Matter. Dark Matter is bringing breathtaking artist and pairing them with writers who only too well know their craft. Starting in August, the first book Dark Nights: Metal will release. Written by Scott Snyder and drawn by Greg Capullo, fans of their Batman run will see them together with the Dark Night again. The teaser for the opening book is whetting appetites of anticipating fans everywhere.

“A story that will examine every choice a hero doesn’t take and every path they don’t walk, opening up worlds that are forged in nightmares.”

Capullo stated in a video promo for the series that the team is, “Opening doors nobody thought we were gonna go through…”

With a statement like that it is safe to say that interest is definitely peaked.

Now, sources say that this isn’t just a series of easily recognizable characters; De will be using this series as a launching pad for other characters from other books that are being introduced in this series first. Books like Sideways and The Silence, both launching in September, will see star characters debuted in the Dark Matter series.

With artists and writers like Andy Kuburt, Scott Snyder, John Romita Jr., James Tynion IV, Jim Lee, Robert Venditti, and Tony S. Daniels on this lineup that has stories spanning through December, it is sure to be an amazing step not only for DC Comics but also for readers who have been reading DC for years or are new to comics.

