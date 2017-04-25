424 SHARES Share Tweet

It has finally happened, folks! Dr. Ian Malcolm will return in the upcoming Jurassic World sequel and he will be joined by returning franchise leads Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Not much has been released on Goldblum’s return to the role so we don’t know exactly what this entails but we are just happy to hear he’s back!

Jeff Goldblum’s character, a fan favorite from the original series, will see his first Jurassic sequel since 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls) is at the helm of this sequel which will undoubtedly be another monstrous hit for the studio. Jurassic World became the fourth highest grossing film of all time in 2015 – let’s see if Bayona can capture that sort of success in 2018.

If you can’t wait until then to see Jeff get his Goldblum on, you can catch him later this year in Thor: Ragnarok!