In just a few short weeks, Wonder Woman will make her standalone debut into the DC Extended Universe. The film will take a deeper look at the origin story behind Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince, and how she became the Wonder Woman we know today. Audiences have been given several looks at the film and it’s heroine but little is known about the story’s villain, Ares, God of War.

Though it’s likely we won’t see a close up look at Ares until the film is released, thanks to some merchandise packaging, we can see the profile of the god’s armor.

Nuevo “vistazo” a Ares en la merchandising de #WonderWoman. pic.twitter.com/aQgIe0qpun — DC Extended Universe (@DCEUMX) April 24, 2017

Released on Twitter, the Hot Wheels Wonder Woman character car packaging features a stoic looking Diana in her gold costume and the dark figure of Ares behind her. It’s easy to make out his helmet, armor, and shield, though his face is clouded in darkness. It’s not as detailed at the figure from the 2017 Toy Fair images, but it has a far more intimidating tone. Much like the Hot Wheels image, the Toy Fair prototypes also had their faces blacked out.

David Thewlis will bring Ares to the screen for Director Patty Jenkins. Thewlis is well known for playing Professor Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter series and is a decorated Shakespearean actor. Rumor is that the villain will be a mix of CGI and practical makeup to make the biggest impact. Jenkins feels the character is the biggest villain in Wonder Woman’s world and wants to start out with a bang.

