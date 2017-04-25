650 SHARES Share Tweet

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. takes place a few months after the first movie, which explains why Groot is only a baby in the sequel. Vin Diesel commented that Groot will go head on against Hulk in Infinity War but no one understood how. Kevin Feige has explained how that will be possible.

“Yeah, knowing that outside of the Guardians franchise, we don’t necessarily always date the movies. You don’t always know, we don’t say, ‘2012, 2013…’ We do in the Guardians because you do the math and 1988, and it’s 26 years later. But we never say, ‘Oh, this takes place in 2018, this takes place in 2017.’ But it was important for the story that James (Gunn) wanted to tell that they’re still relatively fresh in their new group.”

He`s essentially telling us that by the time Infinity War comes around, Groot will most likely be grown up again like when we saw him in the first Guardians movie.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. hits theaters on May 5, 2017!

Source: comicbook.com