Fans of the DCEU and DC Comics can now join the Justice League. A new website has launched to promote the upcoming Justice League film, where fans can “Join the League” by signing up for the film’s email newsletter. Even though the newsletter doesn’t come with an invitation to the Hall of Justice, subscribers will have access to exclusive content, sweepstakes, and “Missions” including games and other events. Every week, the site will be giving away never before seen products and exclusive in-store experiences.

The Justice Leagues was originally conceived by Gardner Fox and made its first comic appearance in The Brave and the Bold #28. There have been many iterations and members of the Justice League over the years, Zack Snyder’s version will feature a team lead by Ben Affleck’s Batman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Women and members The Flash, played by Ezra Miller, Cyborg, played by Ray Fisher, Aquaman, played by Jason Momoa, and Superman, played by a returning Henry Cavill. It will be the 5th installment of the DCEU, after Wonder Woman is released this summer, and will lead into standalone films for the remaining members.

After being inspired by the sacrifice Superman made for humanity in Batman Vs. Superman, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince work together to create a team of metahumans to combat the villainous Steppenwolf and his Parademons. Along the way, they meet Barry Allen, Arthur Curry, and Victor Stone, and together they become the Justice League. The Film is one of the most anticipated of the year and is the first time the live action League will be on screen together.

Fans who are ready to join the league can visit jointheleague.dccomics.com to sign up and catch Justice League in theaters November 17th, 2017.

Source: jointheleague