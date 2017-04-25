450 SHARES Share Tweet

Thanks to our friends over at MAD MONSTER, we are giving away passes to an advance screening of ALIEN: COVENANT in Charlotte, NC. If you are interested, submit your email below and we will send you a secret link where you can print your passes while supplies last (Limited).

Details:

LOCATION:

Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen 22 & IMAX

7824 Rea Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28277

704-540-7575

DATE AND TIME:

May 10, 2017

Wednesday 7:00pm

(Have your pass ready to show at the door)

DATE:

May 19, 2017

RATED:

Not Yet Rated

SYNOPSIS:

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with ALIEN: COVENANT, a new chapter in his groundbreaking ALIEN franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.