ENTER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN NOW! Thanks to our friends over at MAD MONSTER, we are giving away passes to an advance screening of ALIEN: COVENANT in Atlanta. If you are interested, submit your email below and we will send you a secret link where you can print your passes while supplies last (Limited). Details: LOCATION: Regal Atlantic Station 18 IMAX & RPX 261 19th St. NW Atlanta, GA 30363 404-347-9889 DATE AND TIME: May 10, 2017 Wednesday 7:00pm (Have your pass ready to show at the door) Good Luck! DATE: May 19, 2017 RATED: Not Yet Rated SYNOPSIS: Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with ALIEN: COVENANT, a new chapter in his groundbreaking ALIEN franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.