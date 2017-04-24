web analytics
ZAC EFRON AND THE CAST OF BAYWATCH HOSTED THE FIRST EVER

MEMBERS OF THE ORIGINAL T.V. SHOW CAST JOINED IN ON THE FUN TOO!

 


FILM CAST
ZAC EFRON
ALEXANDRA DADDARIO
KELLY ROHRBACH
ILFENESH HADERA
JON BASS

T.V. SHOW CAST
ANGELICA BRIDGES
DONNA D’ERRICO
ERIKA ELENIAK
KELLY PACKARD
JASON SIMMONS
NANCY VALEN

ABOUT THE EVENT:
On April 22nd, the world was introduced to an evolution in the field of sport. A marathon, but a marathon like no other.
The Baywatch SlowMoMarathon – A grueling 0.3km that must be run entirely in slow motion.

#BeBaywatch #SlowMoChallenge

ABOUT “BAYWATCH”
BAYWATCH follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario, Jon Bass, Kelly Rohrbach, and Ilfenesh Hadera. Directed by Seth Gordon.

BAYWATCH opens in theatres nationwide on Thursday, May 25, 2017

Tickets on-sale NOW:http://bit.ly/BaywatchTix