On April 22nd, the world was introduced to an evolution in the field of sport… ZAC EFRON AND THE CAST OF BAYWATCH HOSTED THE FIRST EVER MEMBERS OF THE ORIGINAL T.V. SHOW CAST JOINED IN ON THE FUN TOO! FILM CAST ZAC EFRON ALEXANDRA DADDARIO KELLY ROHRBACH ILFENESH HADERA JON BASS T.V. SHOW CAST ANGELICA BRIDGES DONNA D'ERRICO ERIKA ELENIAK KELLY PACKARD JASON SIMMONS NANCY VALEN ABOUT THE EVENT: On April 22nd, the world was introduced to an evolution in the field of sport. A marathon, but a marathon like no other. The Baywatch SlowMoMarathon – A grueling 0.3km that must be run entirely in slow motion. #BeBaywatch #SlowMoChallenge ABOUT "BAYWATCH" BAYWATCH follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario, Jon Bass, Kelly Rohrbach, and Ilfenesh Hadera. Directed by Seth Gordon. BAYWATCH opens in theatres nationwide on Thursday, May 25, 2017