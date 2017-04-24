609 SHARES Share Tweet

With the release date of the highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy sequel looming the internet has been absolutely permeated with news on James Gunn’s subsequent film.

In this week’s latest news we have learned that former Disney child star and now mega-hit recording artist Miley Cyrus has joined the cast as the voice of a huge alternate universe character!

Who is it you’re wondering? Well, it turns out Cyrus will be lending her voice to Mainframe, the alternate universe’s answer to the Avenger’s Vision!

How will Marvel handle Mainframe? Well, that’s still a mystery!

Plot:

The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy.

