200 SHARES Share Tweet

The CW’s Supergirl has cast Mark Gibbon as the notorious Superman villain General Zod. The Canadian actor has started filming scenes and is expected to make his debut in the season finale, which is currently in production and set to air May 22.

Gibbon is plenty familiar with the superhero genre and with Superman lore. The actor has worked on four episodes of Smallville. Gibbon also played Roughneck in 2013’s Man of Steel. He has also lent his voice to episodes of Spider-Man: Unlimited and X-Men: Evolution. Gibbon has appeared in several genre films, including The Chronicles of Riddick, Underworld: Awakening, and The 6th Day.

General Zod has appeared on live-action TV before: Callum Blue played the role on Smallville.

Zod is generally depicted as the fascistic leader of Krypton’s military forces, a bloodthirsty man who often finds himself at odds with Jor-El, a learned, peaceful man and a member of Krypton’s ruling elite. In the forthcoming Syfy series Krypton, Man of Steel writer David Goyer will explore a generations-old rivalry between the two families.

The exact nature of Zod’s adversarial relationship to Superman changes often, depending on the current version of the mythology that’s in fashion in the comics or onscreen, but he has often been depicted as the first person Superman has ever killed, and the experience of doing so a traumatic experience for the Man of Steel. In early comics, Zod had created an army of imperfect clones of himself to serve as zombie-like troops in his service on Krypton, calling them “bizarros.” A similar idea played out in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, when Zod’s corpse was used as genetic material to create Doomsday, the monster who would kill Superman.

In the comics and previous film outings, Zod has ties to Non, the character played by Chris Vance in the first season of Supergirl.

Zod will appear in the season finale. It’s not clear whether he will be set up as a villain for future seasons, or whether the appearance might happen in flashback or something like it.

It’s conceivable that the show is setting up Zod as the main villain of season three and that Superman’s return will have more to do with recapturing the Kryptonian general rather than with whatever Rhea has cooked up. Another possibility is that Rhea’s master plan may be to actually release Zod from the Phantom Zone, although that’s probably unlikely with the contempt she’s shown for Kara’s Kryptonian heritage.

Now, this is shaping up to be a Supergirl finale, you won’t want to miss.

Sources:Bleeding Cool