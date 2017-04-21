556 SHARES Share Tweet

Although Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson) is the glue that holds Netflix Defenders together, she won’t be making an appearance on the streaming channels Punisher series.

Claire has appeared in every Marvel/Netflix show to date, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist. The appearance of Claire’s Night Nurse character in Iron Fist seemed to be a problem for many fans though. Although Claire finally learned to fight on her own, fans thought her appearance felt “thrown in”. Claire did get a pair of awesome metal claws out of her training with Colleen Wing though.

Fans also wondered why Claire didn’t simply reach out to Daredevil about his and Iron Fist’s common enemy, The Hand. You never know, maybe she did, it just wasn’t shown, YET, and that could be one of the things that bring the might Defenders together. Rosario confirmed that she will appear in the upcoming Defenders series. Comic book readers may be waiting for Luke to end up with Jessica Jones, but Claire will get a chance at romance with Power Man first.

Rosario commented that she won’t be appearing on the upcoming Punisher. She hinted that scheduling for everyone was so tight on The Defenders that it was next to impossible for everyone to get together, saying “People are busy!”

The Defenders premieres on Netflix August 18, 2017. The Punisher comes later this year.

Source: Collider