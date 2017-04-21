800 SHARES Share Tweet

After the leaks, rumours, and then confirmed rumours, it’s now been officially announced that the next Call of Duty will be Call of Duty: WWII.

The confirmation came via the official CoD twitter account, which tweeted ‘WWII confirmed’ along with the image above.

The next Call of Duty is probably set during World War II, as is evidenced pretty strongly by its title, Call of Duty: WWII.

Activision announced the game today, adding that there will be an official “reveal” next Wednesday at 1pm ET.

We’ve known about Call of Duty: WWII since last month, when it was leaked via early marketing materials.

This one is developed by Sledgehammer Games, the Activision-owned studio that was last responsible for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

It’ll be out in November, and it looks like that’s all the info we’re getting until the livestream next week.

Synchronise watches, gentlemen. Right now the official CoD website is showing a countdown timer, which makes it easier to do so.