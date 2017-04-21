On the next episode of Fox’s Rosewood, Rosewood and Villa enter the world of human trafficking as they investigate a teacher’s death. Take a look at our exclusive clip from that episode below! Subscribe now for more Rosewood clips: http://fox.tv/SubscribeFOX Watch more videos from Rosewood: http://fox.tv/RosewoodSeason2Playlist Catch full episodes now: http://fox.tv/RosewoodFullEps See more of Rosewood on our official site: http://fox.tv/Rosewood Like Rosewood on Facebook:http://fox.tv/RosewoodFB Follow Rosewood on Twitter: http://fox.tv/RosewoodTwitter Follow Rosewood on Instagram: http://fox.tv/RosewoodIG Like FOX on Facebook: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB Follow FOX on Twitter: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter Add FOX on Google+: http://fox.tv/FOXPlus From executive producer Todd Harthan, medical procedural ROSEWOOD enters its second season, as it continues to follow DR. BEAUMONT ROSEWOOD, JR. (Morris Chestnut), Miami’s top private pathologist. Brilliant, cool and with tons of charisma, Rosewood works alongside tough-as-nails DETECTIVE ANNALISE VILLA (Jaina Lee Ortiz), to uncover clues that no one else sees, and help the Miami PD solve its most challenging cases. Plagued with his own set of medical ailments, Rosewood believes that every moment of life, no matter how small, should be embraced and lived to the fullest. This heightened awareness allows him to see details on bodies that others cannot. But what drives him most are the victims who are stripped of life’s moments. As Season One came to a close, the decks were cleared for Rosie and Villa to finally act on their feelings. Rosie stumbled on some information that forced him to embark on his own private investigation without Villa, and what he found could change their relationship forever. This season, Rosewood and Villa go to New York City to solve the murder of her husband, Eddie, and will take on cases involving college fraternities, plastic surgery, treasure-hunting and Santeria.