Saturday Night Live is living up to its name, now across the country, by wrapping up its 42nd season with 4 shows that will broadcast on both East and West coasts simultaneously. The first of these episodes aired on April 15th with Jimmy Fallon as the evening’s host. While the show normally airs live in the Eastern and Central time zones, these episodes mark the first time the show has aired live on the West Coast.

Chris Pine will host May 6th, with LCD Soundsystem as the musical guest. He will be promoting his turn as Steve Trevor in DC’s Wonder Woman which opens June 2nd.

Gal Gadot stars as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman as she travels to World War 1 London with Pine’s Trevor, to stop Ares from destroying humankind, all while the war rages on. The film is one of the most anticipated of the year and will be not only the first female-led superhero film since 2005’s Elektra starring Jennifer Garner, but also the first superhero film with a woman director, Patty Jenkins, since Tank Girl.

It won’t be Pine’s first time on the SNL stage, his previous appearance was to promote the Star Trek franchise, but it will mark his first time as host of the show. That pressure combined with the live broadcast seems daunting but we’re sure Pine’s talent and comedy chops will keep him afloat. Hopefully, Pine’s presence will mean lots of sketches that take on the nerd franchises he’s a part of, specifically Wonder Woman if not Star Trek as well.

Pine will be followed my Melissa McCarthy on May 13th, who’s been making lots of appearances lately as Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on the show’s season finale, May 20th.

Source: comicbook