In celebration of the release of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ on May 5th, we are giving away a pair of passes to a lucky winner. The passes are Run Of Engagement inside the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Here’s how to enter for a chance to win:

1.) Follow @nukethefridge on Twitter by clicking HERE

2.) Retweet the contest HERE

You can also use the Tweet below:

Winners will be picked soon!

Good Luck!