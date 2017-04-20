In celebration of the release of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ on May 5th, we are giving away a pair of passes to a lucky winner. The passes are Run Of Engagement inside the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Here’s how to enter for a chance to win: 1.) Follow @nukethefridge on Twitter by clicking HERE 2.) Retweet the contest HERE You can also use the Tweet below: #RT & #Follow @nukethefridge + @ChineseTheatres for a chance to win passes to #GotGVol2 (@Guardians) in HOLLYWOOD pic.twitter.com/5VLZd1KQMC — Luis Lecca (@NukeTheFridge) April 20, 2017 Winners will be picked soon! Good Luck!