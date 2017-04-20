368 SHARES Share Tweet

Tom Holland’s web-slinger gets around! Besides starring in the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirms Spidey will be making an appearance in Avengers: Infinity War and the as yet untitled Avengers 4. He is also confirmed for a 2019 unnamed sequel to Spiderman: Homecoming. Keep in mind that Spiderman is a SONY property, not Marvel. So it was hard enough for the studios to come to a sharing agreement for Captain America: Civil War, much less the other Avengers flicks.

Homecoming 2 marks the end of the sharing deal and any future use of Spidey would have to be renegotiated in a contract between the two studios. It probably could be renegotiated, but depends on the success of the upcoming movies.

Additionally, Feige commented on the success of R –Rated movies from 20th Century Fox, Deadpool and Logan. He said that Marvel has no plans to release an R-Rated movie of their own. As Marvel is owned by Disney, an R-Rated movie would be frowned upon. And given that Spiderman seems to be aimed at a younger crowd, it’s really doubtful 2019’s release would even want to go that route.

Source: Collider