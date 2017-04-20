552 SHARES Share Tweet

The ongoing Wonder Woman series is getting a new guide in Shea Fontana, long time writer of DC Super Hero Girls. Over the course of her work with the Super Hero Girls, Fontana has written 2 graphic novels, digital content, and animated adventures for the cartoon series. Fontana will write 5 issues of the twice-monthly series, starting with No.26 in July, which will include the introduction of a brand new villain to the DC Universe. Fontana will relieve Greg Rucka, whose run with Wonder Woman has been critically acclaimed, and artists Liam Sharp, Nicola Scott and Bilquis Evily.

“Having worked on DC Super Hero Girls for the last few years, I have a great sense of Wondy, a teenage Wonder Woman in a high school setting, and it’s an honor and an adrenaline rush to be writing her now ‘all grown up,'” Fontana said in a statement from the publisher. “Many of her core characteristics continue to remain rooted in peace, justice, and equality, but as an adult, she’s seen a lot more war and tragedy, and is dealing with her world from a wiser, more experienced point of view.”

Rucka’s final issue will “set the table for who is to follow and provide for them as much room to work and explore and grow. Diana’s future is bright, that’s what I’m saying.” Rucka won an Eisner Award for his run, in which Diana herself writes a book about her beliefs and finds herself in a storm of controversy.

Fontana will be collaborating with artist Mirka Andolfo for her first two issues. Andolfo’s work has previously appeared in the DC Comics: Bombshells. Their first issue of Wonder Woman, No. 26, will be released in stores and digitally on July 12th, No. 27 will follow on July 26th. Not to fear, DC Super Hero Girls fans, Fontana will work on both titles throughout her run.

Source: Hollywood Reporter