302 SHARES Share Tweet

Since rumors of a live action adaptation started in 2014, fans of the Vertigo Comics Scalped have patiently waited for production to begin on the WGN America ordered a pilot. Series co-creator, Jason Aaron, tweeted this week that filming is currently underway in New Mexico.

Well today is kinda cool. pic.twitter.com/GnNk4d64UG — Jason Aaron (@jasonaaron) April 17, 2017

Scalped is a 60 issue, crime/western comic series written by Aaron and illustrated by R.M. Guera. The series takes place on the fictional Prairie Rose Reservation in modern-day South Dakota and focuses on the Oglala Lakota tribe’s struggle with organized crime, drugs, and the preservation of their culture. The story follows Dashiell “Dash” Bad Horse as he makes his return to the reservation after years of estrangement, and investigates the murder of 2 FBI agents that Lincoln Red Crow, the Reservations Sheriff, and Gina Bad Horse, Dash’s mother, might have been involved in. Bad Horse has been called one of the greatest comic book heroes, as he shows us how dark an antihero can become while still letting the audience root for him.

It was previously announced that Alex Meraz, best known for his work as Paul Lahote in the Twilight series, will play Dashiell Bad Horse and the pilot will feature an all-Native-American cast. Gil Birmingham will also star as Chief Lincoln Red Crow, along with Irene Bedard as Gina Bad Horse, Chaske Spencer as Sheriff Falls Down, and Lily Gladstone as Carol Red Crow.

The Pilot was developed for WGN by Doug Jung, writer of Star Trek Beyond, and DC’s Geoff Johns. Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi will direct the pilot. The comic series was critically acclaimed during its run, including its moving conclusion, but we won’t know how close the writers will stay to the source material until we see a finished product and hopefully a series pick-up.

Source: Comic Book