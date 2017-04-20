520 SHARES Share Tweet

They might be playing arch enemies on the big screen, but Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson were all smiles over the weekend while taking a break from preproduction on the upcoming Aquaman. Wilson is set to play Orm, Aquaman’s half-brother and, if Momoa’s photo caption is to be taken seriously, the ruling king of Atlantis.

Arthur and King orm. My real half brother is on Twitter only @patrickwilson73 So so so so so Fucking happy to work with this talent. It’s honor to play Aquaman Aloha j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Apr 13, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT





We don’t know much about the plot of 2018’s Aquaman but it seems Wilson might be playing a version of Orm who is already King. The character has a storied background as a schemer, making plays for power until he eventually becomes the ruler of Atlantis and is later dethroned by Aquaman himself. If he is truly playing the king, that leaves room for Momoa’s Arthur Curry to have more free time to join the Justice League. The posted synopsis on IMDB.com does state that Curry “Learns he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and must step forward to lead his people,” which could indicate a storyline that posts Momoa on land with his father, played by Termuera Morrison, and Orm in the sea with mother Atlanna, played by Nicole Kidman.

Much like the recently cast Dolph Lundgren, Aquaman won’t be Wilson’s first turn in a superhero role. He played Nite Owl II in Zack Snyder’s Watchmen in 2009, a turn from the villainous Orm. Wilson won’t play into the faceless villain problem Hollywood has been riddled with lately. He recently took to Twitter to playfully comment on the issue with a cheeky “not for long.”

Preproduction for Aquaman will continue to ramp up to shooting, and hopefully, Momoa will continue to post behind the scenes peeks at filming and offset adventures with his cast mates. Aquaman hits theaters next year, but you can see Aquaman this November 17th in the Justice League.