Well ladies and gentlemen, even I sometimes like to take breaks from reporting on the gaming industry to bring you coverage on something different, Comics.

“THE BUTTON” part one! The cataclysmic events of DC UNIVERSE: REBIRTH #1 continue here!

The Dark Knight and The Fastest Man Alive, the two greatest detectives on any world, unite to explore the mystery behind a certain blood-stained smiley button embedded in the Batcave wall.

What starts as a simple investigation turns deadly when the secrets of the button prove irresistible to an unwelcome third party—and it’s not who anyone suspects! It’s a mystery woven through time, and the ticking clock starts here!

Lenticular cover edition $3.99 US



This crossover pairs DC’s two greatest costumed detectives on the biggest case of their careers, as they struggle to make sense of the mysterious smiley face button Batman uncovered in the Batcave and how it connects to the unseen foe who’s been busy rewriting the fabric of the DCU. Readers might want to keep their expectations in check, however. While the first issue is well-crafted, it’s a surprisingly slow start to such a brief crossover. Clearly, writer Tom King and artist Jason Fabok are more interested in establishing the tone of this story than launching right into the thick of the plot. Batman #21 is certainly successful in that regard, opening with an unsettling glimpse of a hockey brawl gone bad and creating the impression that a dark storm is enveloping Gotham (both literally and figuratively). Again, this issue is very slowly and very deliberately paced, but that approach has its advantages. You may visit ComiXology for your digital copy of Batman #21 “The Button”.