490 SHARES Share Tweet

Two kids from different walks of life, meet and form an unbreakable bond. Their personal and emotional lives are in turmoil and they turn to each other for friendship. But this isn’t the latest teen drama for a TV movie of the week. Being Marvel’s new TV series, these two teens also have the power of darkness and light at their disposal.

Cloak and Dagger, Marvel’s latest TV project for Freeform, is set to premiere sometime in early 2018. But today, Marvel released its first trailer for the superhero coming of age story. Cloak/Tyrone Johnson is played by Aubrey Jospeh (Run All Night) and appears to have the powers of teleportation and darkness. Dagger/Tandy Bowen, played by Olivia Holt (Kickin’ It), can create daggers made of light. No telling how much of the original origin story Marvel plans to use.

Marvel’s official description came along with the released trailer.

“Once a privileged little girl, Tandy Bowen watched as her family was destroyed by a disastrous storm that uprooted her life. Now in her late teens, an unexpected encounter with a boy named Tyrone sparks a life changing event.

“Young Tyrone Johnson wanted nothing more than to prove he was fearless. But when everything he held close was taken away, life taught Tyrone to be afraid. Now older and more sheltered, Tyrone closes himself off. But when he meets a girl named Tandy his life changes forever.”

Andrea Roth, Gloria Reuben, Miles Mussenden, Carl Lundstedt, James Saito and J.D. Evermore also star. The series is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios. Joe Pokaski (“Underground,” “Heroes”) serve as showrunner and executive producer; Jeph Loeb (“Marvel’s The Punisher,” “Marvel’s The Defenders”), Marvel’s head of Television, and Jim Chory (“Marvel’s The Punisher,” “Marvel’s The Defenders”) also serve as executive producers. Gina Prince-Bythewood (“Love & Basketball”) directed the first episode.

Lives of entitlement and struggle form the backdrop for Marvel’s new series and two teenagers running scared from something unseen and finding that they are better together than they are apart.