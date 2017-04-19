267 SHARES Share Tweet

Captain Marvel has finally found it’s directors. Yes, Directors as Marvel has hired “Mississippi Grind” helmers Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck to take on the Carol Danvers story

According to Variety, Marvel searched long and hard to find a director, or in this case directors, to help Captain Marvel enter the MCU. They looked at multiple contenders for the job. They also wanted to make sure the script was in the right shape. The met with the pair a number of times and both Boden and Fleck impressed the Marvel brass with their vision of Captain Marvel.

Boden and Fleck are known for Character driven dramas. Besides the a fore mentioned “Mississippi Grind”, starring Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds’, they also directed “Half Nelson” with Ryan Gosling and multiple popular TV shows such as Showtime’s “The Affair” and “Billions”

This is interesting as Marvel tries to tap a director that works in a similar genre to how they see the tone of the movie. For example, the hired James Gunn for “Guardians of the Galaxy”, which has a snarky, fun vibe and even though Edgar Wright parted ways with Marvel before he finished “Ant-Man”, you can see a lot of his style in that movie. With the hiring of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, is Marvel looking to make Captain Marvel more serious? More had more character driven? And is this a direction the MCU is heading towards as other directors known for character dramas, such as Aaron Sorkin, have said they have met with Marvel.

Captain Marvel is being written by “Inside Out” writer Meg LeFauve and “Guardians of the Galaxy” co-Writer Nicole Perlman, who also writing the upcoming “Sherlock Holmes 3”. It will be interesting to see how this new entry into the MCU takes shape. Now that there is a pretty polished script and a director team on board, things will start ramping up fast for the 2019 premiere of Captain Marvel. Keep it here at Nuke the Fridge for all the updates, because you know we will be posting them as soon as we get them!