Marvel fans rejoice as studio president Kevin Fiege confirms their presence at San Diego Comic-Con this year! The company will be hosting a panel in the legendary Hall H, although details about what it will contain and when it is slated for are still in the works. And yet, with the next few years brimming with Marvel content, there’s a hodgepodge of movies, announcements, and unseen footage to choose from.

Marvel Studios hasn’t always been a dominate presence at the iconic convention in southern California. In 2011 and 2015 the company released their major titles of their own volition, opting to sit out on the mostly DC dominated event. Couple that with the bi-annual Disney D23 convention in Anaheim, and Marvel has more than enough avenues to promote their upcoming projects. Despite this, Marvel television has always been present at the convention, with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. holding panels in previous years and Netflix’s The Defenders titles using the con as a platform for PR.

But this year fans can look forward to the MCU being present, with some keen assumptions as to what could be shown. Clips of Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther have already been teased to the press since Monday, and the possibility of an extended Thor: Ragnarok trailer isn’t completely off the mark. There’s also Avengers: Infinity War, which is currently filming, and titles that are in the prepping stages, such as the Ant-Man and The Wasp movie, slated to release next summer.

In addition to the cinematic heavy hitters, Marvel enthusiasts can safely assume that the new television series, Inhumans, will most likely make an appearance in some way, and FX’s Legion will probably be promoting their renewal for a season 2. Here’s hoping Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. joins their fellow Marvel shows in a renewal and returns to the convention as well!

San Diego Comic-Con takes place from July 20-23 at the San Diego Convention Center in California.

By: Kayla Mallari