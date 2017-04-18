618 SHARES Share Tweet

James Gunn announced today on his official Facebook page that he will be returning to write and direct the third installment in the Guardians of the Galaxy series! On his Facebook post announcing his return for the threequel, he talks about how he is not returning because of money being an influence or because others wanted him to do it, but because he needs to make this third film.

“So, after many months of ruminations and discussions, I know the answer. I could save this answer for the first, random interviewer to ask me during the press junket but instead I thought I’d share it with the most important people in the Guardiansverse – you, the fans, who have been so incredibly supportive and enthusiastic over the past five years, it has moved me to tears on a regular basis. So, yes, I’m returning to write and direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

It seems as if not only did he confirm his return as director, but also the title of the third film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 comes to theaters on May 5th!

