I’ve always had a soft spot in my heart for Poison Ivy because she truly is the most environmentally responsible of all of the DK’s foes.

Injustice 2 appears to do justice by the horticultural villainess with the venomous pucker and a green thumb for giving life to toothy toxic flora.

Poison Ivy in battle mode is a sight to behold! The hand to hand combat moves coupled with her effortless expertise with noxious gas spewing blossoms, allows her to embarrassingly conquer opponents. The finishing move that she uses to prove why this botanical Beyoncé has every right to preside over all things green and leafy, is nothing short of a masterpiece.

NetherRealm, the talent behind Injustice 2, has pulled out the big guns with this sequel to their hit release from 2013. Gamer anticipation is building for its debut next month as it will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox 1, Android and iOS platforms!