285 SHARES Share Tweet

Krypton takes place years before the Superman legend we know, the House of El was shamed and ostracized. This series follows The Man of Steel’s grandfather as he brings hope and equality to Krypton, turning a planet in disarray into one worthy of giving birth to the greatest Super Hero ever known.

Check the first trailer via SyFy

Syfy’s Krypton, starring Cameron Cuffe (The Halcyon) as Seg-El, Georgina Campbell (After Hours) as Lyta Zod, Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones) as Val-El, Elliot Cowan (Da Vinci’s Demons) as Daron Vex, Ann Ogbomo (Wonder Woman) as Primus Alura Zod, Rasmus Hardiker (Your Highness) as Kem, Wallis Day (The Royals) as Nyssa Vex and Aaron Pierre (Britannia) as Dev-Em, will premiere in the 2017-2018 TV Season.

The project, which is being produced by Warner Horizon Television, comes from executive producers David S. Goyer (Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Dark Knight trilogy), Damian Kindler (Sleepy Hollow), Colm McCarthy (Peaky Blinders). Goyer and Ian Goldberg (Once Upon a Time) wrote the pilot which was directed by McCarthy.