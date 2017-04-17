601 SHARES Share Tweet

We finally have the first official trailer for Star Wars: Battlefront 2.

The trailer comes on the heels of the first official trailer for Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, so suffice it to say; Star Wars fans could not have anything more to be excited about.

The first Star Wars: Battlefront by DICE was something of a mixed bag, with some modes that felt more half-hearted than others.

Despite its lukewarm critical reception, the game has managed to keep up a fairly solid player base, and with Battlefront 2 addressing the criticism of not having a campaign, it’s likely that many who have stopped playing the first game will come back for seconds.

It seems we can definitely expect Battlefront 2 to be “dramatically larger” as EA promises, though it’s not like they have a choice.

We can also expect more details and gameplay reveals on Star Wars: Battlefront 2 during E3 2017 during EA Play, in which Battlefront 2 is expected to be playable.

It’s been a big weekend for Star Wars news, and we’ve got a breakdown on the new The Last Jedi trailer as well.

Star Wars Battlefront II: Full Length Reveal Trailer: