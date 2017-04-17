516 SHARES Share Tweet

Irish actor Michael McElhatton, best known for his role as Roose Bolton in HBO’s Game of Thrones , has revealed that he is appearing in November’s DC blockbuster Justice League.

Red Carpet News TV caught up with McElhatton and talked about his role in the film. McElhatton couldn’t talk about who he was playing, but he did talk a bit about the movie.

When asked if the trailers are a good representation of what fans can expect in the final movie, McElhatton replied that there’s going to be “a lot more humor” in Justice League than there was in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

That said – Don’t expect a comedy, though. McElhatton says he played a role in the movie’s opening scene, and it was “pretty dark”.

“I found that the scene I did, which is a big opening scene, was pretty dark in its tone. But in a good way. It wasn’t comic bookie, but I think you can thread a certain amount of humor through it, which maybe the previous one was lacking,” Said McElhatton

McElhatton went on to praise Justice League director Zack Snyder.

Watch the full video interview below.

Hopefully, more details regarding the Game Of Thrones star’s role will come to pass before the film hits theaters in November. Until then, you can catch Michael McElhatton in Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword in this May.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio. Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck (Batman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), Ciarán Hinds (Steppenwolf), Amy Adams (Lois Lane), Diane Lane (Martha Kent), Jeremy Irons (Alfred Pennyworth), J.K. Simmons (Commissioner Gordon), Amber Heard (Mera), Kiersey Clemons (Iris West) and Jesse Eisenberg (Lex Luthor).

Justice League is due out on November 17, 2017

