Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice will forever be considered one of the most interesting movies ever made. There are many differing opinions on the movie and yet it brought Batman and Superman on-screen together for the first time. However, if there’s one thing people can almost universally agree on, it’s Ben Affleck’s stellar portrayal of Batman. Not only was his Batman well realized, but his look was incredible. The costume was terrific.

It’s no surprise that Jose Fernandez, founder of Ironhead Studios, wants another shot at creating a Batsuit. The costume was designed by Michael Wilkinson, who is credited in the movie, but the final suit was made by Fernandez, who created the fluidic motion for the cowl, which allowed Affleck to gracefully move his head in the neck-inclusive cowl. In Justice League, the Bat will have a new outfit, that will revert to the classic design of being unable to move one’s head in the cowl.

Earlier this week at Monsterpalooza 2017, Norman Chan of Tested interviewed Fernandez about his work on films and discussed his work on movies like Dawn Of Justice and Goosebumps. During the interview, when asked about working on the upcoming Batman solo movie, The Batman, Fernandez was quoted saying:

“I really like something that’s new—haven’t done before. And if I have done it, I like to see where else I can push it. You know, what’s the next thing? Like I may…we’ll see if it comes down to the next Batman film. If, and when it comes back…when it comes back…if they reach out, I would love to reimagine that. I’d love to see what else we can bring to it, like more movement. Just more visceral. Anything I can bring.”

It will be interesting to see if Fernandez does return to the DC Extended Universe. No release date has yet been confirmed for The Batman.

You can watch the interview below: