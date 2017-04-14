308 SHARES Share Tweet

The new Tomb Raider reboot is going full steam ahead with Oscar-winning actress Alicia Viklander cast in the role of Lara Croft. A role originally played by Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie. We know the movie will be directed by Roar Uthaug and was written by Robertson-Deworet, who has recently been recruited by Warner Brothers to write the new Gotham City Sirens AND Sherlock Holmes 3!

The Splash Report just gave us the lowdown on the details of the story for the new Tomb Raider:

Check it out:

Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) is a bike messenger in London. She’s living the college life partying it up with her roommate Sophie. Her father Richard (Dominic West) disappeared seven years ago somewhere in Hong Kong. His body has never been found. An executive from the Croft Holdings tries to convince Lara to take over the company. After receiving a key, she goes back to her childhood home and discovers a secret room.

Go to the Splash Report for more details

Sounds like the new version of Tomb Raider will be more mystery and less action, but let us not rush to judgment until at least we see the first trailer from the movie. This is a very fun and unique property and can become a pretty amazing franchise in the right hands. For all the details, head on over to the Splash Report and keep it here at Nuke the Fridge cause you know we will post ALL the updates about Lara Croft as soon as we get them!