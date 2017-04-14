639 SHARES Share Tweet

So far it’s been a blast at Star Wars Celebration. We’ve been treated to everything a true Star Wars fan wants. Amazing presentations with the cast, props, tributes, Cosplay, and of course the first trailer for The Last Jedi.

Some of us, including me, were not able to attend the celebration but luckily, our very own reporter Robert Garcia is on location bringing the event to us.

Below is a huge collection of images from Star Wars Celebration in Orlando for your enjoyment. Make sure to enlarge the images to get a better look.