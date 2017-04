784 SHARES Share Tweet

Disney has released the first teaser trailer for Star Wars The Last Jedi. So now, as is the tradition with all Star Wars movies, it’s time to speculate on what was shown.

Here’s something I noticed that has not been reported yet.

Listen closely. Is that Leia calling out to Obi Wan at :46 into The Last Jedi teaser trailer?

“Help me Obi Wan Kenobi.”