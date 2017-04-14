400 SHARES Share Tweet

Seven years after its original release on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, Bayonetta finally makes its way onto the PC. Bayonetta. The last survivor of an ancient witch clan who keeps the balance between light, dark and chaos. Entombed to protect herself – and the world as we know it – Bayonetta is discovered and revived after 500 years, sparking a chain of events with cataclysmic repercussions.

The Steam version of Bayonetta runs at 60fps and features various HD resolutions, including 4K. The Steam release of the game will run you $20 and everyone who purchases the game until April 25th will receive the Digital Deluxe Edition which includes a five-track digital OST sampler, a digital artbook along with downloadable wallpapers and avatars.

Hopefully, this means that one day we might see Bayonetta 2 released on Steam. It may never happen since Nintendo paid for the game’s development but it would be something to look forward to especially if you never owned a Wii U.