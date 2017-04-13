808 SHARES Share Tweet

The tracking data for Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2 is in and these expected numbers are huge!

Deadline is reporting that the sophomore effort of the franchise could see upwards of $150 million dollars in the North America opening weekend box office.

Depending on how the next few weeks go there is a chance it could even see the colossal opening weekend that Captain America: Civil War had at $179.1 million, which is to be expected with such a highly anticipated sequel coming out of the Marvel camp.

The original Guardians opened to the tune of $94.3 million back in 2014 so you can only imagine how truly pleased Marvel must be with this gigantic increase in profits especially since this franchise is based on an unknown group of heroes!

I can’t wait to see Starlord, Drax, and the rest of the gang May 5th and I hope the titanic success of this film will ensure we get a few more GoTG films down the road!