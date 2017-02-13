In celebration of The Lego Batman Movie and because we loved the movie so much, we are hooking up a luck winner with an amazing prize pack.
Included are posters, shirt and a Lego Batman!
Here’s how to enter for a chance to win:
1.) Follow @nukethefridge on Twitter by clicking HERE
2.) Retweet the contest HERE or follow the “Tweet” below.
#RT & #Follow @NukeTheFridge for a chance to win a #FREE #LEGOBatmanMovie (@LEGOBatmanMovie) Prize Pack! Posters, Toy, & Shirt! pic.twitter.com/JBcrzJzHSz
— Louis Love (@NukeTheFridge) February 13, 2017
We will notify the winner soon!
Good Luck!