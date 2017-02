One of the last characters that were added to the Injustice 2 roster was Black Canary, but now she’s got some company and things are about to get swampy.

An all-new trailer (which you can view below) has revealed Swamp Thing for Injustice 2!

Injustice 2 is set to release on May 16th, 2017 for PS4 and Xbox One with a number of pre-order bonuses.