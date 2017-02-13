Star Wars Battlefront 2 will Have a Single-Player Campaign, Plus Characters From Multiple Eras

Launching in holiday 2017, Star Wars Battlefront 2 (title TBA) will be bigger than the previous title, “taking players into more locations, and allowing them to play with more heroes and characters across multiple Star Wars eras,” EA’s Andrew Wilson has announced.

You can also expect an all-new single-player campaign and “much, much more.”

Because of the size and scope of the new Star Wars Battlefront, three studios – DICE, Motive, and Criterion – are working on the sequel.

Criterion previously worked on the X-Wing VR Mission.

Over on the EA Star Wars website, it was revealed that the development teams are now focused on the sequel:

While no future Skirmish content is planned, DICE isn’t done with Star Wars – the team has shifted its focus to creating the next great Star Wars game, a collaborative effort between three world-class studios: DICE, Criterion, and Motive. We look forward to sharing more with you later this year and thank you for being such a tremendous support of our work in a galaxy far, far away.

During EA’s earnings call, Wilson said Battlefront 2 is “going to be a big game,” and it’s “going to be in more locations, more game modes, more eras, more shifts, including a full single-play campaign which is very, very exciting.”

EA hasn’t given a date for the full reveal of Star Wars Battlefront 2, but you should expect to hear more during EA Play this June.

